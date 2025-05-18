Tragic Collision: Mexican Navy Ship Strikes Brooklyn Bridge

A Mexican navy ship, the Cuauhtemoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, in a tragic event that resulted in the snapping of the vessel's masts and the fatality of two crew members. The collision left some sailors stranded in harnesses, high above New York City's East River.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that while the historic 142-year-old bridge sustained no major damage, 19 people aboard the ship required medical assistance. Two of these individuals succumbed to their injuries. The vessel was on a global goodwill tour when it veered off course, and an investigation into the mishap is underway.

The Mexican navy indicated that mechanical failure might have caused the premature incident. Videos captured hundreds witnessing the chaos as the ship continued its journey down the East River, aided by tugboats. The Cuauhtemoc is on its 254-day educational voyage, scheduled to visit numerous ports globally.

