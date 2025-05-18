Left Menu

Guns N' Roses Rocks Mumbai: A Memorable Return After 12 Years

Guns N' Roses returned to India after 12 years, rocking Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The iconic band performed over 25 songs during the energetic event, attracting fans across generations. Despite the show's success, attendees criticized event organization, citing poor facilities and deficient transport arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses electrified Mumbai with a concert that marked their return to India after 12 years, offering fans a powerful live performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The American group, led by vocalist Axl Rose and featuring iconic members like guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, took the stage at 7 pm, thrilling thousands of attendees with a setlist of over 25 songs, including classics like 'November Rain' and 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door'.

Despite the concert's success and enthusiastic fan reception, the event faced criticism over venue logistics, with complaints about inadequate water supply, food provision, and transportation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

