Guns N' Roses Rocks Mumbai: A Memorable Return After 12 Years

Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses electrified Mumbai with a concert that marked their return to India after 12 years, offering fans a powerful live performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The American group, led by vocalist Axl Rose and featuring iconic members like guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, took the stage at 7 pm, thrilling thousands of attendees with a setlist of over 25 songs, including classics like 'November Rain' and 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door'.

Despite the concert's success and enthusiastic fan reception, the event faced criticism over venue logistics, with complaints about inadequate water supply, food provision, and transportation facilities.

