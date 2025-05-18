Left Menu

'The Bondsman' Cut Short: Supernatural Series Cancelled After Just One Season

'The Bondsman', a supernatural series on Prime Video featuring Kevin Bacon, has been cancelled after just one season. Despite its strong cast, including Grainger David's creation and Erik Oleson as showrunner, the series won't proceed beyond its initial eight episodes, as reported by Variety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:12 IST
'The Bondsman' Cut Short: Supernatural Series Cancelled After Just One Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Prime Video series 'The Bondsman', led by Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon, has been cancelled following its inaugural season. According to Variety, the decision to end the series was made merely a month after its April debut on the streaming platform.

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, this supernatural drama spanned eight episodes. Bacon portrayed Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to recapture demons that have broken free from Hell.

The show also featured talents such as Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. Created by Grainger David, 'The Bondsman' had Erik Oleson as its showrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025