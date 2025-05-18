'The Bondsman' Cut Short: Supernatural Series Cancelled After Just One Season

The Prime Video series 'The Bondsman', led by Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon, has been cancelled following its inaugural season. According to Variety, the decision to end the series was made merely a month after its April debut on the streaming platform.

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, this supernatural drama spanned eight episodes. Bacon portrayed Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to recapture demons that have broken free from Hell.

The show also featured talents such as Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. Created by Grainger David, 'The Bondsman' had Erik Oleson as its showrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)