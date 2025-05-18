Babil Khan Steps Back: Indefinite Pause on Hindi 'Baby' Remake

In a surprising social media announcement, actor Babil Khan revealed his temporary withdrawal from filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of 'Baby,' citing unforeseen circumstances.

The 27-year-old actor expressed mutual respect and admiration for Rajesh, emphasizing the shared passion for the project and hope for future collaborations.

Previously, Khan was at the center of attention with a viral video critiquing Bollywood, later clarified by his team. Rajesh praised Khan for his talent and dedication, expressing hope for future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)