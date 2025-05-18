Babil Khan Steps Back: Indefinite Pause on Hindi 'Baby' Remake
Actor Babil Khan announced his withdrawal from Sai Rajesh’s 'Baby' Hindi remake due to unforeseen circumstances. Expressing mutual respect, both Khan and Rajesh shared social media posts conveying their admiration and faith in future collaborations. Khan previously made headlines with a viral video addressing Bollywood.
In a surprising social media announcement, actor Babil Khan revealed his temporary withdrawal from filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of 'Baby,' citing unforeseen circumstances.
The 27-year-old actor expressed mutual respect and admiration for Rajesh, emphasizing the shared passion for the project and hope for future collaborations.
Previously, Khan was at the center of attention with a viral video critiquing Bollywood, later clarified by his team. Rajesh praised Khan for his talent and dedication, expressing hope for future collaborations.
