Left Menu

Babil Khan Steps Back: Indefinite Pause on Hindi 'Baby' Remake

Actor Babil Khan announced his withdrawal from Sai Rajesh’s 'Baby' Hindi remake due to unforeseen circumstances. Expressing mutual respect, both Khan and Rajesh shared social media posts conveying their admiration and faith in future collaborations. Khan previously made headlines with a viral video addressing Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:27 IST
Babil Khan Steps Back: Indefinite Pause on Hindi 'Baby' Remake
Babil Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising social media announcement, actor Babil Khan revealed his temporary withdrawal from filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of 'Baby,' citing unforeseen circumstances.

The 27-year-old actor expressed mutual respect and admiration for Rajesh, emphasizing the shared passion for the project and hope for future collaborations.

Previously, Khan was at the center of attention with a viral video critiquing Bollywood, later clarified by his team. Rajesh praised Khan for his talent and dedication, expressing hope for future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025