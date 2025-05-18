Franco Colapinto Calls for Respect Among Racing Fans

Argentine Formula One newcomer Franco Colapinto has appealed to fans for respectful behavior following the online abuse directed at Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The incident unfolded after Colapinto, representing Renault-owned Alpine, inadvertently obstructed Tsunoda during practice sessions at Imola.

The backlash, marked by a surge of hostile comments on Tsunoda's Instagram feed, largely in Spanish, prompted Colapinto to urge supporters for more respectful conduct. 'Fans are passionate, but they must be respectful, that's the essence we aim for,' Colapinto remarked to reporters.

Amid escalating tensions, both drivers experienced significant crashes during Saturday's qualifiers. Reflecting on the situation, Tsunoda, having stepped up to the main Red Bull team, suggested potential intervention from Formula One if the hostility persists.

