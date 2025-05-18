Left Menu

Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025: Shaping the Future of Innovation and Growth

The Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025, scheduled for June in Mumbai, will unite over 10,000 industry stakeholders to discuss opportunities in the stainless steel sector. Key topics include innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, with a focus on emerging technologies and development, driving India's growth across diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:16 IST
Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025: Shaping the Future of Innovation and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025 (GSSE 2025) is set to gather more than 10,000 stakeholders from India and abroad to explore opportunities in the stainless steel industry. Scheduled for June 4-6 in Mumbai, the event is organized by Virgo Communications and Exhibitions.

Discussions at the three-day event will cover a range of topics, including creating demand, setting emissions targets, boosting exports, and fostering research and development of new technologies. The expo aims to promote innovation and collaboration across the sector, showcasing the latest technologies and sustainable solutions in stainless steel.

India's stainless steel industry, which has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 8-9%—exceeding the global CAGR of 5.8%—will benefit from the summit's focus on applications in renewable energy, electric vehicles, public transport, and more. Industry leaders and government representatives are expected to participate, further bolstering growth and collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025