Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025: Shaping the Future of Innovation and Growth

The Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2025 (GSSE 2025) is set to gather more than 10,000 stakeholders from India and abroad to explore opportunities in the stainless steel industry. Scheduled for June 4-6 in Mumbai, the event is organized by Virgo Communications and Exhibitions.

Discussions at the three-day event will cover a range of topics, including creating demand, setting emissions targets, boosting exports, and fostering research and development of new technologies. The expo aims to promote innovation and collaboration across the sector, showcasing the latest technologies and sustainable solutions in stainless steel.

India's stainless steel industry, which has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 8-9%—exceeding the global CAGR of 5.8%—will benefit from the summit's focus on applications in renewable energy, electric vehicles, public transport, and more. Industry leaders and government representatives are expected to participate, further bolstering growth and collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)