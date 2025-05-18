Left Menu

Indian Film Breaks Barriers at Straight 8: Cannes Awaits

Nihar Palwe's short film 'The Storm, The Calm, The Madness, The Magic' is among the top eight in the Straight 8 competition, debuting at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. This marks the first Indian appearance in the top 8. The film, shot on a single 8mm cartridge, reflects chaos and serenity.

  • Country:
  • India

Nihar Palwe's short film, 'The Storm, The Calm, The Madness, The Magic,' has been chosen among the top eight global contenders in the Straight 8 competition. It is set to debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant achievement for Indian cinema.

The Straight 8 challenge is a UK-based competition that requires filmmakers to shoot a film on one Super 8mm cartridge, with in-camera editing and a blind sound submission. Out of hundreds of entries worldwide, only eight are selected for the Cannes premiere.

This year's selection marks the first time in over 25 years that an Indian film has reached the Top 8. The film explores themes of chaos and serenity and features actors Prit Kamani and Aditi Sandhya Sharma. Composer Adith Anande created the score without viewing any footage, adding an emotional depth to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

