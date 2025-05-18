Left Menu

Devastating Textile Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives in Solapur

A terrible fire engulfed a textile factory in Solapur, Maharashtra, killing eight people from two families, including a toddler. It took almost 13 hours to contain the blaze. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit triggered the fire, which left several injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:30 IST
Devastating Textile Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives in Solapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire tore through a textile factory in Solapur, Maharashtra, claiming the lives of eight individuals, including a toddler. The blaze, which raged for nearly 13 hours, began early Sunday morning and required the efforts of over 100 water tankers and multiple fire brigades to control.

Authorities believe the fire started due to a short circuit at Central Textile Mills, situated 400 kilometers from Mumbai. As flames engulfed the factory, several family members and workers were trapped, ultimately resulting in tragedy.

Government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families. Firefighters discovered the bodies inside a bedroom, where family members sought refuge from the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025