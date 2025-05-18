Devastating Textile Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives in Solapur
A terrible fire engulfed a textile factory in Solapur, Maharashtra, killing eight people from two families, including a toddler. It took almost 13 hours to contain the blaze. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit triggered the fire, which left several injured.
A devastating fire tore through a textile factory in Solapur, Maharashtra, claiming the lives of eight individuals, including a toddler. The blaze, which raged for nearly 13 hours, began early Sunday morning and required the efforts of over 100 water tankers and multiple fire brigades to control.
Authorities believe the fire started due to a short circuit at Central Textile Mills, situated 400 kilometers from Mumbai. As flames engulfed the factory, several family members and workers were trapped, ultimately resulting in tragedy.
Government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families. Firefighters discovered the bodies inside a bedroom, where family members sought refuge from the blaze.
