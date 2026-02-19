Trump's Deadline: Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Escalating Tensions
President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, stating that a deal on its nuclear program must be reached within 10 days or face consequences. While negotiations continue, tensions rise due to increased U.S. military presence in the Middle East and a joint naval exercise by Iran and Russia.
President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating it must strike a deal on its nuclear program or face serious repercussions. Speaking at the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, Trump hinted at a 10-day deadline for action.
The situation grows tense as U.S. military forces amass in the Middle East, raising fears of broader conflict. As the two sides remain apart on negotiations, oil prices have surged amidst regional instability.
Meanwhile, Iranian and Russian naval exertions signal escalating tensions, leading European countries like Poland to advise their citizens to leave Iran. The global community watches closely as Trump emphasizes Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions to ensure peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
