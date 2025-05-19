Kristen Stewart's Directorial Journey: The Chronology of Water at Cannes

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart recently unveiled her directorial debut, 'The Chronology of Water,' at Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. The film, starring Imogen Poots, is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir.

Despite her fame from projects like 'Twilight Saga' and 'Clouds of Sils Maria,' Stewart faced significant hurdles securing funding for her film. She revealed that she had to move her search for financing to Europe, highlighting how difficult it is for female filmmakers to secure backing. The actor-director discussed these challenges with musician and actor Kim Gordon at an event by Breaking Through Lens, a non-profit supporting marginalized filmmakers.

Furthermore, at the event, Simbelle Productions' founder Lauren Melinda announced the Simbelle Impact Award, a $10,000 grant awarded to a finalist of the upcoming Breaking Through Lens grant cycle. Cannes 2025 will conclude on May 24.

