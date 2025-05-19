Left Menu

Adarsh Gourav Embarks on New Cinematic Journey with 'Tu Yaa Main'

Adarsh Gourav, acclaimed for various acclaimed films, announces his next cinematic venture, 'Tu Yaa Main'. Expressing excitement for this survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar and featuring Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav highlights the different genre and distinct collaboration. The film is set for a Valentine's Day release in 2026.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:37 IST
Renowned actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his exceptional performances in films such as 'The White Tiger', is all set to embark on a new cinematic journey with 'Tu Yaa Main'. The announcement comes as Gourav expresses his excitement about starting the project next month.

The survival thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar of 'Wazir' fame, boasts an impressive collaboration, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. This film presents a new genre for Gourav, sparking his interest in this unique project.

'Tu Yaa Main', slated for a February 14, 2026 release, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Gourav shares his enthusiasm for working with Nambiar, whose distinct cinematic voice elevates the project. Audiences can look forward to a captivating performance when the film hits theaters.

