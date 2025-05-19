Adarsh Gourav Embarks on New Cinematic Journey with 'Tu Yaa Main'

Renowned actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his exceptional performances in films such as 'The White Tiger', is all set to embark on a new cinematic journey with 'Tu Yaa Main'. The announcement comes as Gourav expresses his excitement about starting the project next month.

The survival thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar of 'Wazir' fame, boasts an impressive collaboration, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. This film presents a new genre for Gourav, sparking his interest in this unique project.

'Tu Yaa Main', slated for a February 14, 2026 release, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Gourav shares his enthusiasm for working with Nambiar, whose distinct cinematic voice elevates the project. Audiences can look forward to a captivating performance when the film hits theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)