Stars Align: 'Homebound' Shines Bright at Cannes Premiere

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa have made their way to France for the debut of 'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, at the Cannes Film Festival. This Hindi film, produced by Karan Johar, is set to screen in the prestigious Un Certain Regard segment on May 21.

Karan Johar, along with actor Jahnvi Kapoor, is in attendance at Cannes as well. In an exciting coup, master filmmaker Martin Scorsese has lent his expertise as an executive producer for the film. Both Khatter and Jethwa have been sharing moments from their Cannes experience on Instagram.

'Homebound' chronicles the journey of childhood friends from a North Indian village as they aim for police jobs, confronting challenges that test their bond. This marks Ghaywan's second film premiere at Cannes, having previously debuted 'Masaan' in the same category. The Un Certain Regard section celebrates promising filmmakers' debut and sophomore films at Cannes.

