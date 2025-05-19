Andrew Garfield in Talks for Paul Greengrass's Historical Drama 'The Rage'

In a potential cinematic venture that has already piqued interest, actor Andrew Garfield is currently in discussions to take on the lead role in Paul Greengrass's historical drama 'The Rage'. The film is set amidst the historical backdrop of the Peasants' Revolt in England in 1381.

Sources, including Deadline, indicate that Focus Features is weighing a domestic distribution agreement valued at an impressive USD 11 million. The narrative follows a farmer who ascends as the leader of the revolt, likely drawing inspiration from the historical figure Wat Tyler. Greengrass is esteemed for his gripping, realistic cinematic style, exemplified by works like 'United 93', 'Captain Phillips', and the 'Bourne' series.

Those close to the project suggest that Garfield's English roots and range of acting skills make him an ideal fit. A versatile actor, Garfield has showcased his talents in blockbusters and serious dramas alike—his credits include 'Spider-Man', 'Hacksaw Ridge', 'The Social Network', and 'tick, tick... BOOM!'. His recent film 'We Live in Time' grossed nearly USD 60 million globally, and he stars alongside Julia Roberts in 'After the Hunt'.

Production is spearheaded by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, with Greengrass, alongside producers Greg Goodman and Joanna Kaye. CAA Media Finance is tasked with managing domestic representation rights, while the international sales fall under FilmNation's purview. (ANI)

