Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson Dive Deep into Complex Roles in 'Die My Love'

In a candid discussion, actors Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson reflected on their roles as a troubled couple on the brink in Lynne Ramsay's latest film, 'Die My Love.' Lawrence's character, Grace, navigates the hardships of severe post-natal mental illness, amplifying her identity struggles.

Lawrence, who was pregnant during filming, noted that despite her condition, she never let her work spill into her personal life. She emphasized that Grace's struggles with mental illness are deeply intertwined with hormonal imbalances and an existential identity crisis.

Pattinson, who plays Jackson, expressed his intrigue with portraying a seemingly normal character trying to manage the chaos around him. He finds allure in characters who reveal their complexity beneath a veneer of normalcy, as Jackson does while attempting to salvage their faltering relationship.

Both actors lauded Ramsay's directorial prowess, with Lawrence particularly inspired by her work since the 1999 film 'Ratcatcher.' She discussed how motherhood and the subsequent emotional shifts have influenced her decisions in her career, opening her up to a broader spectrum of emotional experiences.

