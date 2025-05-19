Yuri Grigorovich: The Curtain Falls on a Ballet Legend

Russian ballet maestro Yuri Grigorovich, revered as one of the 20th century's greatest choreographers, has died at 98, according to the Bolshoi Theatre.

In his tenure as artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet from 1964 to 1995, his notable works like Spartacus and Romeo and Juliet, propelled the company to international acclaim.

Though the collapse of the Soviet Union presented challenges, Grigorovich's influence endured as he founded a new ballet company and returned to the Bolshoi in 2008.

