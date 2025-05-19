Left Menu

Yuri Grigorovich: The Curtain Falls on a Ballet Legend

Renowned Russian ballet choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, famed for his work with the Bolshoi Ballet, has passed away at 98. Known for productions of Spartacus and Romeo and Juliet, Grigorovich shaped the Bolshoi's legacy. Despite challenges post-USSR, he remained influential, creating new companies and receiving top awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:11 IST
Yuri Grigorovich: The Curtain Falls on a Ballet Legend

Russian ballet maestro Yuri Grigorovich, revered as one of the 20th century's greatest choreographers, has died at 98, according to the Bolshoi Theatre.

In his tenure as artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet from 1964 to 1995, his notable works like Spartacus and Romeo and Juliet, propelled the company to international acclaim.

Though the collapse of the Soviet Union presented challenges, Grigorovich's influence endured as he founded a new ballet company and returned to the Bolshoi in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025