Left Menu

Empowering Women: Celebrating 300 Years of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference on May 31, celebrating the 300th anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. The event focuses on women's empowerment and self-reliance, with over one lakh women expected. Highlights include stamps, coins release, and showcases of women's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:23 IST
Empowering Women: Celebrating 300 Years of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a significant conference on May 31, commemorating the 300th anniversary of the revered Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. This event, hosted at Jamboori Maidan, highlights women's empowerment and self-reliance, attracting an anticipated audience of over one lakh women.

Organized by Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development Department in collaboration with the Union ministry, the event will see the release of commemorative postage stamps and coins. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pride in the Prime Minister's participation, noting it as a symbol of state pride and happiness.

Key initiatives to be showcased include innovations by self-help groups and various women's schemes across departments. Women will manage the event's logistics, exemplifying empowerment. Chief Minister Yadav emphasized ensuring seamless operations for the conference to effectively highlight women's achievements in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025