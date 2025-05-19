Empowering Women: Celebrating 300 Years of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a significant conference on May 31, commemorating the 300th anniversary of the revered Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. This event, hosted at Jamboori Maidan, highlights women's empowerment and self-reliance, attracting an anticipated audience of over one lakh women.

Organized by Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development Department in collaboration with the Union ministry, the event will see the release of commemorative postage stamps and coins. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pride in the Prime Minister's participation, noting it as a symbol of state pride and happiness.

Key initiatives to be showcased include innovations by self-help groups and various women's schemes across departments. Women will manage the event's logistics, exemplifying empowerment. Chief Minister Yadav emphasized ensuring seamless operations for the conference to effectively highlight women's achievements in various sectors.

