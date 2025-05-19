Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor's Private Jam Session Shines Amid Guns N' Roses' Glamour

While music enthusiasts in Mumbai enjoyed the 'Guns N' Roses' concert, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a cozy family jam session at home. Bypassing the iconic band's comeback, she spent cherished moments with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, capturing these on Instagram for her fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Over the weekend, while Mumbai's music aficionados reveled in the electrifying performance of 'Guns N' Roses', Kareena Kapoor Khan indulged in a more intimate affair—a private jam session at home. Opting out of the iconic band's return to India after over a decade, she chose to spend quality time with her family.

Kareena gave fans a peek into her domestic concert via Instagram Stories, sharing a striking black-and-white image of her husband Saif Ali Khan strumming the guitar while teaching their son Taimur. In her Instagram story, she playfully acknowledged the concert she missed by saying, "Might have missed Guns N' Roses...," but then enthusiastically added, "But I got my own band, people," punctuated with emojis.

While Guns N' Roses mesmerized a full house at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of their Asia tour, Kareena, on her professional front, was last seen in 'Singham Again.' The film, an addition to Rohit Shetty's high-octane action franchise, featured a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

