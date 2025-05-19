Left Menu

India's Top Design Institute Cuts Ties with Bangladesh Amid Trade Tensions

In response to heightened trade restrictions between India and Bangladesh, the National Institute of Design has ended its collaboration with Bangladesh's Pathshala South Asian Media Institute. This move aligns with India's emphasis on national priorities and echoes the recent port restrictions implemented by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Design (NID), headquartered in Ahmedabad, has announced the termination of its partnership with a Bangladeshi media institute located in Dhaka. This decision follows recent trade tensions that have emerged between the two countries.

The development comes shortly after India imposed specific port restrictions on Bangladeshi imports, allowing entry through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva seaports only, as a reciprocation to similar measures by Bangladesh. These restrictions exclude land transit posts in the Northeast region.

The NID, which operates under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, cited 'national priorities' and 'solidarity with national sentiment' as the key reasons behind severing ties with Pathshala South Asian Media Institute. The decision underscores NID's commitment to aligning with governmental policies and maintaining its institutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

