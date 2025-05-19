Pop Star Testimony: Trials and Turmoil in the Music Industry

In a dramatic turn at the ongoing trial against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Manhattan, pop singer Dawn Richard took the stand, detailing alleged instances of abuse she witnessed between Combs and his girlfriend.

The court heard Richard, a former Danity Kane member, recount how she lived in fear after Combs reportedly threatened her. She faced rigorous questioning about her inconsistent testimonies regarding these events, admitted during cross-examination.

Combs, 55, is being tried on several serious charges, including sex trafficking. If found guilty, he may face a lengthy prison sentence. This high-profile case, drawing significant media attention, also features testimony from Casandra Ventura, who alleged years of abuse at Combs' hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)