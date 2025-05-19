Haryana's Cinematic Vision: Transforming into India's Next Film Hub

The Haryana government is set to transform the state into a major player in the film industry with the establishment of two new film cities in Gurugram and Pinjore, as announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Developed in two phases, these film cities are part of a broader strategy to bolster Haryanvi culture through cinema.

The initiative includes obtaining single-window shooting permissions and offering subsidy incentives. In addition, discussions are underway with Prasar Bharati to broadcast Haryanvi films weekly on Doordarshan. Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts will also introduce filmmaking courses across universities and theatre education in schools.

With a vision to attract national and international filmmakers, the Haryana government has incentivized six films under the new Haryana Film Policy. This move not only seeks to preserve the state's vibrant culture but also aims to position Haryana as an attractive film production destination globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)