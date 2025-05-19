Denzel Washington's Cannes Surprise: Honored with Prestigious Palme d'Or

In a moment that took many by surprise, actor Denzel Washington was honored with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night. This accolade, a celebration of his illustrious career in cinema, was announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

Just before the screening of 'Highest 2 Lowest,' directed by Spike Lee, Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux presented the award to Washington. This makes him the 22nd recipient of this unique honor.

Currently performing on Broadway in 'Othello,' Washington made a brief trip to France for this festival appearance. Unlike Robert De Niro, whose award was announced in advance, Washington's award came as a surprise. Since its inception in 2002, the honorary Palme d'Or has been awarded to icons such as Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas. Tom Cruise also received a surprise at last year's event.

