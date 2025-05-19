Harris Dickinson Takes Cannes by Storm with Directorial Debut 'Urchin'

Harris Dickinson, a celebrated British actor best known for his roles in 'Babygirl' and 'Triangle of Sadness,' has taken his talents behind the camera with the release of his debut feature film 'Urchin.' The film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival without the typical blueprint or algorithm filmmakers usually follow.

In an interview with Reuters, Dickinson expressed that his approach may have been seen as naive or overly ambitious. Yet, he was undeterred as he sought to craft a narrative around the struggles of a homeless man in London, played by Frank Dillane. Dickinson drew on real-life interactions with individuals from homeless charities to build his character's depth.

'Urchin' has garnered critical acclaim and competes in the prestigious Un Certain Regard category at Cannes. Dickinson, who is set to portray John Lennon in an upcoming project by Sam Mendes, remains focused on the future, aiming to keep his creativity thriving.

(With inputs from agencies.)