Entertainment Highlights: From Abuse Allegations to Eurovision Triumphs

In a dramatic week for the entertainment industry, pop singer Dawn Richard testified against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging abuse, as she faced rigorous cross-examination. Meanwhile, controversy led to the cancellation of Kanye West's planned concert in South Korea, signaling ongoing challenges for the artist.

The Cannes Film Festival showcased a rich array of talent and themes. Richard Linklater's film 'Nouvelle Vague' captured the spirit of the French New Wave, while Harris Dickinson made his directorial debut with 'Urchin.' Additionally, Nicole Kidman reaffirmed her commitment to gender equality at a star-studded event.

In other news, Austria celebrated a Eurovision victory with JJ's 'Wasted Love,' marking the country's first win since 2014. Meanwhile, the late great choreographer Yuri Grigorovich was remembered for his exceptional contributions to ballet. The festival also highlighted Wes Anderson's critique of tariffs on foreign films.

(With inputs from agencies.)