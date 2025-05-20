Rihanna's Dazzling Cannes Debut: A Red Carpet Surprise
Rihanna stunned at the Cannes Film Festival, attending to support partner A$AP Rocky's premiere of 'Highest 2 Lowest'. The couple, expecting their third child, are both set to release films this year. Rocky shared admiration for working with Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's latest project.
Rihanna made a captivating entrance at the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads as she graced the red carpet at the Palais. Her appearance was a show of support for her partner A$AP Rocky at the premiere of 'Highest 2 Lowest'. Rihanna wore a striking sky-blue dress as she accompanied Rocky, alongside co-star Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's newest film.
The couple, expecting a third child, had earlier announced the news at the 2025 Met Gala. With two sons, RZA and Riot, they are now awaiting their new addition. The information was carried by Variety.
Rocky, discussing the dynamics of being in a high-profile pair with Rihanna, highlighted their mutual accomplishments. He remarked on their shared release year for films, giving a nod to their hard work, reported Variety.
The film 'Highest 2 Lowest' is a modern adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's classic 'High and Low', set in New York, directed by Spike Lee. Rocky expressed sheer admiration for working with Denzel Washington, describing it as a 'dream come true' while emphasizing the challenges of maintaining composure around such an icon.
Joining the star-studded cast are Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and debutante Ice Spice, with ASAP Rocky rounding out the lead roles. The movie promises an engaging narrative brought to life under Lee's directorial vision. (ANI)
