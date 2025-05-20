Denzel Washington Wins Prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes

Denzel Washington, renowned actor and director, was honored with the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, recognizing his career achievements. The accolade was presented to him by director Spike Lee, just before the screening of his new film, ''Highest 2 Lowest''.

The unexpected announcement by Fest director Thierry Fremaux left Washington, aged 70, visibly moved. Addressing the audience, Washington expressed his surprise and gratitude, highlighting the privilege of working in the film industry.

Cannes 2025, which began on May 13, showcases cinematic talent globally and will conclude on May 24. Washington's recognition adds another esteemed accolade to his illustrious career.

