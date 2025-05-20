YES SKINCARE: A New Chapter in Indian Beauty

The Indian skincare industry witnesses a refreshing entrant as TLL Elements Pvt. Ltd, under Trident Lifeline Ltd., introduces YES SKINCARE, a direct-to-consumer brand. Available at www.yesskincare.in, it caters to the modern Indian consumer by blending science with self-care.

YES SKINCARE embodies a unique philosophy penned as 'Your Everyday Skin'. It invites consumers to embrace straightforward beauty solutions by prioritizing consistency over complexity and efficacy over redundant ritual.

The brand debuts with five essential products crafted for effectiveness and simplicity, backed by high-performance ingredients and designed to align with Indian skin types and lifestyles.

