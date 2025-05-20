Left Menu

Crafting Tradition: The Making of Puri's Rath Yatra Chariots

The construction of three chariots for Odisha's Puri Rath Yatra is underway, involving 200 artisans, including 78 Maharana Sevaks. The chariot-making process, part of Jagannath culture, is celebrated during the 'Bhaunri' festival and marks the end of the 'chandan' yatra. The Rath Yatra is set for June 27.

Crafting Tradition: The Making of Puri's Rath Yatra Chariots
The Jagannath temple administration in Puri, Odisha, reports that the construction of three chariots for next month's Rath Yatra is progressing well. Carpentry teams have been praised for their work, with 200 people partaking in the project this year, including 78 Maharana Sevaks.

The 'Bhaunri' festival, celebrated on Monday, marks the 19th day of this traditional chariot-making ceremony, which began on April 30 concurrently with Akshaya Tritiya. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced that 26 wheels of the chariots were fitted with a wooden axle following a special ritual.

The annual Rath Yatra, a significant cultural event in Puri, concludes the 'chandan' yatra and will occur on June 27. Adequate security measures are being ensured by the police to manage the festival's crowds, SJTA officials confirmed.

