Conan O'Brien Joins Cast of 'Toy Story 5' as Voice of Smarty Pants

Conan O'Brien will voice Smarty Pants in Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5', set for a June 19, 2026 release. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the movie stars returning actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen alongside new cast members Anna Faris, Ernie Hudson, and O'Brien. The story spotlights Jessie.

Updated: 20-05-2025 11:28 IST
Conan O'Brien Joins Cast of 'Toy Story 5' as Voice of Smarty Pants
Conan O'Brien (Image source: X/ @ConanOBrien). Image Credit: ANI
Conan O'Brien, renowned TV host and comedian, is joining the cast of Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' as the voice of a new character, Smarty Pants. Set for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026, the news was first reported by Variety.

The film marks the fifth chapter in Pixar's 'Toy Story' series, following its successful 2019 predecessor. Helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton and co-directed by McKenna Harris, 'Toy Story 5' features the return of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, along with new faces Anna Faris, Ernie Hudson, and Conan O'Brien.

O'Brien humorously announced his role on social media, initially expressing a desire to voice Woody or Buzz. However, he soon identified Smarty Pants as "the best character of them all." Variety notes that 'Toy Story 4' garnered over USD1 billion globally, setting a record for the biggest animated film launch with a USD244.5 million opening.

Tim Allen earlier revealed that the upcoming film will spotlight Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack. "I can tell you that it's a lot about Jessie," Allen mentioned, hinting at a realignment with Woody and an exciting opening scene featuring Buzz Lightyear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

