Himachal Pradesh Government Under Fire: Debt, Achievements, and Future Vision

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended taking loans to manage the state's existing debt, while highlighting key government achievements during a rally. The rally addressed opposition criticisms, touted accomplishments like the Old Pension Scheme, and outlined plans to tackle challenges, including monsoon disasters and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi/Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed mounting criticisms over state debt, revealing the necessity to secure loans to manage an existing Rs 75,000 crore liability. He discussed this during the Jan Sankalp rally in Mandi, marking three years of his administration.

Sukhu pinpointed the extensive financial debt, the monsoon disaster of 2023, and political upheaval caused by cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections as key challenges he has faced. While opposition leaders attacked Sukhu's administration for financial mismanagement, Sukhu defended the government's fiscal decisions.

In response to allegations and criticisms, Sukhu outlined government accomplishments, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and initiatives in milk procurement. The rally also conveyed future plans, even as Sukhu took a pointed stand against the previous administration's alleged corruption.

