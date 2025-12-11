Left Menu

Key Updates from Delhi High Court: Salman Khan's Rights Protected, Labour Tribunal Continuity, and Riot Case Observations

The Delhi High Court addressed significant cases, including a directive for social media platforms to protect Salman Khan's personality rights, assurance from the central government regarding labour tribunal operations, and observations on third-party involvement in the 2020 North East Delhi riots case.

Updated: 11-12-2025 19:27 IST
On Thursday, the Delhi High Court delivered key decisions in prominent cases. Among them was a directive for social media intermediaries to protect Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's personality rights, following his complaint.

In another hearing, the central government informed the court that existing labour courts and industrial tribunals would continue functioning until new bodies are established, ensuring no disruption in adjudication of pending and new cases.

Furthermore, the court noted that neither victims nor accused from the 2020 North East Delhi riots have sought a challenge to the chargesheets filed by Delhi Police or sought a re-investigation, with third parties primarily seeking such relief.

