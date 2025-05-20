'Operation Khukri': A Riveting Tale of Bravery and Brotherhood

Actor Randeep Hooda is set to headline the military drama 'Operation Khukri,' a film based on one of the Indian Army's bravest peacekeeping missions abroad.

Inspired by the real-life events of 2000, the movie recounts the story of 233 soldiers held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission.

In the film, Hooda portrays Major General Raj Pal Punia, who, as a young Company Commander, navigated intense jungle warfare during the 75-day siege. Hooda believes the project will both inspire and resonate with audiences across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)