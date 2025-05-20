Miss World Festival's Inspiring Challenge and Visionary Tech Journey in Telangana

The 72nd Miss World Festival began with its much-anticipated 'Head to Head Challenge' at T-Hub, Hyderabad's heart of innovation and entrepreneurship. Streamed live on YouTube, the event provided a platform for contestants to express their ideas, share projects, and talk about their inspirations.

The Challenge is split into groups: on May 20, Americas/Caribbean and Africa, and on May 21, Europe/Asia and Oceania. The focal point remains 'Beauty With a Purpose', highlighting Miss World's mission of empowering women through charitable and community-centric initiatives. Contestants articulate their impactful work and vision for a better world, aiming for a pivotal step towards the Miss World crown with compelling speeches.

The Head to Head Challenge showcases its importance by emphasizing contestant intelligence, compassion, and global awareness. Additionally, 107 contestants visited Telangana Police's Integrated Command and Control Centre, gaining insights into the state's advanced safety network. The visit reflected Telangana's commitment to public safety and secure tourism, featuring an escort by mounted police and demonstrations by security forces.

