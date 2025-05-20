Vice President's Goa Visit Highlights Coastal Development and Historic Commissions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar commenced a three-day visit to Goa, landing at Dabolim Airport where he was welcomed by key dignitaries including Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. His presence underscores the significance of the coastal state in India's strategic and cultural framework.

Dhankar's itinerary is diverse, starting with a visit to Mormugao Port on Wednesday, where he is set to engage with senior port management and staff. Following this, he will meet with senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard, which highlights the importance of maritime security in the region.

On Thursday, the Vice President will have a ceremonial role in commissioning statues of ancient Indian figures Charaka and Sushruta at Raj Bhavan. He will also visit the ICAR Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute, emphasizing agricultural developments and exchanging insights with local farmers and scientists. Dhankar's tour will conclude as he returns to New Delhi later that day.

