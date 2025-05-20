Conquering the Himalayas: 'Trek for All' Breaks Barriers with Inclusion

The 'Trek for All' initiative takes inclusivity to new heights as differently-abled individuals successfully scaled the Himalayas, redefining the relationship between disability and the outdoors.

The initiative, organized by Aquaterra Adventures, Meteors Trust, and v-shesh, completed a pilot trek at Uttarakhand's Dayara Bugyal in April and plans another journey in June. It pairs participants with disabilities with dedicated support buddies, highlighting the demand for inclusive treks in the region.

The response to the trek, filled with registrations within a week, was overwhelming. Pankaj Wadhwa from Meteors Trust and Rashi Soman from v-shesh emphasize the initiative's impact on participants and support buddies alike, fostering empathy and breaking stereotypes.

(With inputs from agencies.)