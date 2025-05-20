Left Menu

Conquering the Himalayas: 'Trek for All' Breaks Barriers with Inclusion

Differently-abled individuals embarked on an inclusive trek in the Himalayas through the 'Trek for All' initiative. Organized by Aquaterra Adventures, Meteors Trust, and v-shesh, it redefines the relationship between disability and the outdoors, challenging perceptions and encouraging empathy. The initiative's next journey is scheduled for June.

Updated: 20-05-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'Trek for All' initiative takes inclusivity to new heights as differently-abled individuals successfully scaled the Himalayas, redefining the relationship between disability and the outdoors.

The initiative, organized by Aquaterra Adventures, Meteors Trust, and v-shesh, completed a pilot trek at Uttarakhand's Dayara Bugyal in April and plans another journey in June. It pairs participants with disabilities with dedicated support buddies, highlighting the demand for inclusive treks in the region.

The response to the trek, filled with registrations within a week, was overwhelming. Pankaj Wadhwa from Meteors Trust and Rashi Soman from v-shesh emphasize the initiative's impact on participants and support buddies alike, fostering empathy and breaking stereotypes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

