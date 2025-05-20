Left Menu

Modi’s Strategic Push to Revolutionize India’s Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a pivotal meeting to evaluate progress in India's tourism sector. Key officials discussed flagship initiatives like PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan, aimed at transforming India into a premier global tourist destination. The meeting underscored Modi's strategic vision for the sector's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:27 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess the ongoing developments in India's tourism sector. This meeting, held with top officials including Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted the government's strategic focus on enhancing the country's worldwide appeal as a tourist destination.

The Prime Minister's Office released a short video showcasing the meeting, where senior officials, including the Tourism Ministry's Secretary V Vidyavathi and PMO executives, explored new directions for sector growth. The meeting, lasting over an hour, was pivotal in driving forward major initiatives like the PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes.

Union Tourism Minister Shekhawat emphasized Modi's visionary leadership as fundamental to India's progressing tourism narrative. As the government seeks to amplify India's global tourism standings, the strategic insights discussed could play a crucial role in realizing these ambitious objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

