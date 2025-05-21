Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' to Set New Theatrical-OTT Release Trends

Kamal Haasan extends the theatrical-OTT release gap for 'Thug Life' to inspire industry trends. Collaborating with Mani Ratnam, Haasan emphasizes a fresh cinematic experience. The film stars Kamal Haasan and reunites him with Ratnam after decades. The movie will premiere globally on June 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:55 IST
Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' to Set New Theatrical-OTT Release Trends
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to inspire industry trends, superstar Kamal Haasan has decided to extend the gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his upcoming film 'Thug Life'. At a recent promotional event, Haasan described the decision as a pragmatic approach that may encourage others in the industry to adopt similar strategies.

The actor reunites with renowned director Mani Ratnam after 35 years, rekindling their mutual passion for cinema. 'Thug Life' will see Haasan in the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, navigating between crime and justice. Conversations at the event highlighted the enduring bonds and cinematic aspirations shared between Haasan and Ratnam.

Musical maestro A R Rahman and actors like Trisha reflected on the unique experience of collaborating with the duo. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and others. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 5, the film promises to offer a refreshing cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025