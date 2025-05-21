Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' to Set New Theatrical-OTT Release Trends
Kamal Haasan extends the theatrical-OTT release gap for 'Thug Life' to inspire industry trends. Collaborating with Mani Ratnam, Haasan emphasizes a fresh cinematic experience. The film stars Kamal Haasan and reunites him with Ratnam after decades. The movie will premiere globally on June 5.
In a bold move to inspire industry trends, superstar Kamal Haasan has decided to extend the gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his upcoming film 'Thug Life'. At a recent promotional event, Haasan described the decision as a pragmatic approach that may encourage others in the industry to adopt similar strategies.
The actor reunites with renowned director Mani Ratnam after 35 years, rekindling their mutual passion for cinema. 'Thug Life' will see Haasan in the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, navigating between crime and justice. Conversations at the event highlighted the enduring bonds and cinematic aspirations shared between Haasan and Ratnam.
Musical maestro A R Rahman and actors like Trisha reflected on the unique experience of collaborating with the duo. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and others. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 5, the film promises to offer a refreshing cinematic experience.
