Chaos on the Avenue: Bolivian Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Money Frenzy

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed in El Alto, creating chaos as people scrambled for scattered banknotes. The crash, due to inclement weather, resulted in a temporary airport closure. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed, and the aircraft did not belong to Boliviana de Aviacion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 05:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected scene unfolded in El Alto as a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed onto a busy avenue amidst treacherous weather conditions. The crash occurred Friday evening, stirring the city located near Bolivia's capital, La Paz, into a frenzy.

The plane, according to local media outlet Unitel, was transporting new banknotes meant for interior distribution. This led to chaotic scenes as people hurried to collect the scattered money, captured in social media footage. Authorities were seen using water hoses to manage the crowd, though verification of the images by Reuters remains pending.

While the extent of injuries or fatalities is still undetermined, Bolivia's central bank planned to address the media. Meanwhile, the crash led to a temporary closure of the El Alto International Airport. Boliviana de Aviacion clarified the aircraft was not part of its fleet, while local broadcasts showed significant damage to both the aircraft and multiple vehicles at the site.

