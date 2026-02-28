Left Menu

Diplomatic Deadlock: Trump's Iran Dilemma

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran nuclear negotiations but allowed more time for talks. He warned Iran against enriching uranium for non-peaceful purposes as tension in the Middle East escalates. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans a visit to Israel to discuss regional concerns.

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program, stating he is 'not happy' with the current progress but is willing to allow more time for diplomatic efforts. His remarks came after another round of inconclusive talks between US and Iranian representatives in Geneva.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Israel next week to discuss regional priorities, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This visit coincides with new US State Department advisories for nonessential personnel in Israel, as military action suggests an imminent threat.

International diplomatic efforts continue as global leaders urge patience and dialogue. US and Iranian officials are pressured to reach an agreement to prevent further escalation, with ongoing sanctions and military presence in the region posing persistent threats.

