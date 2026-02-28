Greenpeace Faces $345 Million Judgment in Dakota Pipeline Legal Battle

A North Dakota judge finalized a $345 million judgment against Greenpeace following a lawsuit filed by Energy Transfer. The lawsuit concerned Greenpeace's role in protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, a project that was highly contested by environmental and tribal groups.

Judge James Gion significantly reduced the initial damages from $667 million, a decision Greenpeace intends to challenge. The environmental group argues the lawsuit is an attempt to quash free speech and continues to push for a new trial or an appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Energy Transfer, the company behind the pipeline, terms the ruling an essential step towards holding Greenpeace accountable for actions deemed unlawful by the court. While environmental and tribal advocates have long protested the pipeline, Energy Transfer maintains its stance against Greenpeace's campaign tactics.