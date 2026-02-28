Judge Blocks Trump's Refugee Arrest Policy, Defends American Dream

In a striking legal decision, a federal judge has halted a contentious Trump administration initiative aimed at detaining refugees in Minnesota who have not yet secured green cards. This policy, part of 'Operation PARRIS,' faced fierce opposition and led to a class-action suit filed by refugees from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim, appointed by President Clinton, highlighted constitutional concerns and legislative overreach in blocking the administration's actions. He emphasized that this policy contradicted the essence of the Refugee Act of 1980, which seeks to provide refugees a fresh start without fear of arrest once lawfully admitted to the U.S.

The ruling has been applauded by refugee advocates, including lawyer Kimberly Grano from the International Refugee Assistance Project, who expressed relief that refugees can continue their lives without the threat of sudden detention looming over them.