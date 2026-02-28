Judge Blocks Trump's Refugee Arrest Policy, Defends American Dream
A federal judge in Minnesota has blocked a Trump administration policy allowing the detention of refugees who haven't yet obtained green cards. The ruling protects 5,600 refugees in Minnesota, preserving the promise of safety and new beginnings, and challenges nationwide enforcement of the policy.
In a striking legal decision, a federal judge has halted a contentious Trump administration initiative aimed at detaining refugees in Minnesota who have not yet secured green cards. This policy, part of 'Operation PARRIS,' faced fierce opposition and led to a class-action suit filed by refugees from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
U.S. District Judge John Tunheim, appointed by President Clinton, highlighted constitutional concerns and legislative overreach in blocking the administration's actions. He emphasized that this policy contradicted the essence of the Refugee Act of 1980, which seeks to provide refugees a fresh start without fear of arrest once lawfully admitted to the U.S.
The ruling has been applauded by refugee advocates, including lawyer Kimberly Grano from the International Refugee Assistance Project, who expressed relief that refugees can continue their lives without the threat of sudden detention looming over them.
ALSO READ
Justice Department Cracks Down on Minnesota Church Protest
UPDATE 2-US charges 30 more in anti-ICE protest at Minnesota church
Justice Department Expands Charges in Minnesota Church Protest Case
Columbia Student's Arrest Spurs Debate on Immigration Tactics
Campus Tensions Rise: Immigration Arrest Sparks Outcry