Trump's AI Clampdown: The Anthropic Standoff

In a startling move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a directive on Friday to halt government collaboration with the AI firm Anthropic. The Pentagon has characterized the startup as a supply-chain risk, raising significant alarms for the artificial intelligence lab's operations following a contentious debate about technology regulations.

This mandate by Trump enforces a six-month phase-out period for the Defense Department and related agencies using Anthropic's products. Failure to assist in the shift will invoke severe consequences, Trump emphasized, including civil and criminal penalties.

Anthropic, which secured a significant $200 million contract with the Pentagon last year, now faces the possibility of being ostracized in defense contracts, akin to the former treatment of Huawei. Amid these developments, Senator Mark Warner voiced his apprehension over the influence of political agendas on national security decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)