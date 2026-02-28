Trump's AI Clampdown: The Anthropic Standoff
President Trump has directed the government to cease engagement with AI lab Anthropic, citing supply-chain risks. This decision challenges the startup's collaborations with the Pentagon and impacts its prospects. With concerns over AI's military use, the issue stirs debate around national security versus political motives.
In a startling move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a directive on Friday to halt government collaboration with the AI firm Anthropic. The Pentagon has characterized the startup as a supply-chain risk, raising significant alarms for the artificial intelligence lab's operations following a contentious debate about technology regulations.
This mandate by Trump enforces a six-month phase-out period for the Defense Department and related agencies using Anthropic's products. Failure to assist in the shift will invoke severe consequences, Trump emphasized, including civil and criminal penalties.
Anthropic, which secured a significant $200 million contract with the Pentagon last year, now faces the possibility of being ostracized in defense contracts, akin to the former treatment of Huawei. Amid these developments, Senator Mark Warner voiced his apprehension over the influence of political agendas on national security decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
