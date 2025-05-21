Assam Celebrates International Tea Day with Support for Tea Community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked International Tea Day by extending heartfelt greetings to the tea garden community, paying tribute to their vital role in the state's oldest industry and cultural heritage.

In a social media message, Sarma recognized the tea tribes as an essential part of Assam's society, noting their enriching influence over two centuries. He emphasized that his government has implemented several initiatives to empower this community over the past four years.

Sarma further announced a one-time aid of ₹5,000 to more than 7 lakh tea garden workers, celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea. This support coincides with broader welfare measures, including model school establishments and medical service improvements for the state's tea laborers.

