Banu Mushtaq Shines in International Booker Prize Victory

Banu Mushtaq, a writer and lawyer, won the International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection 'Hridaya Deepa', the first Kannada work to achieve this honor. The award has been celebrated as a proud moment for Kannadigas, highlighting the global vibrancy of Kannada literature.

Banu Mushtaq has made history as she clinched the International Booker Prize for her collection of Kannada short stories, 'Hridaya Deepa' (Heart Lamp). The victory marks a first for the Kannada language at this prestigious literary event in London.

The accolade was celebrated by prominent figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister Kumaraswamy, who hailed Mushtaq's contribution to spreading the richness of Kannada literature worldwide. "Heartiest congratulations to Banu Mushtaq," posted Siddaramaiah on social media platform 'X', emphasizing the pride this brings to the Kannadiga community.

Mushtaq's work, praised for its vivid and emotional portrayal of family and community, was shortlisted among six global titles. The translation by Deepa Bhasthi also received accolades, with hopes that Mushtaq will continue to enrich the Kannada literary landscape.

