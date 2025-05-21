Left Menu

Sikh Youth Celebrate Unity in Khalsa Tiranga Yatra

Sikh youth participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra to honor Indian armed forces. The event, flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saw participants carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans. Operation Sindoor was highlighted, showcasing a response to terrorism and a call for national unity.

Updated: 21-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:43 IST
Several Sikh youths participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, a significant event honoring the Indian armed forces. The Yatra was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday.

The participants, proudly carrying the Tricolour on their bikes, raised patriotic slogans during the event, which concluded at Kartavya Path. Chief Minister Gupta praised the bravery of the Khalsa community, emphasizing their readiness to counteract terrorism.

The initiative is part of a nationwide series of Tiranga Yatras by the BJP, celebrating the Indian armed forces' success, especially in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps post the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

