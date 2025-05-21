Sikh Youth Celebrate Unity in Khalsa Tiranga Yatra

Several Sikh youths participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, a significant event honoring the Indian armed forces. The Yatra was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday.

The participants, proudly carrying the Tricolour on their bikes, raised patriotic slogans during the event, which concluded at Kartavya Path. Chief Minister Gupta praised the bravery of the Khalsa community, emphasizing their readiness to counteract terrorism.

The initiative is part of a nationwide series of Tiranga Yatras by the BJP, celebrating the Indian armed forces' success, especially in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps post the Pahalgam terror attack.

