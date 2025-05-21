Sikh Youth Celebrate Unity in Khalsa Tiranga Yatra
Sikh youth participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra to honor Indian armed forces. The event, flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saw participants carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans. Operation Sindoor was highlighted, showcasing a response to terrorism and a call for national unity.
- Country:
- India
Several Sikh youths participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, a significant event honoring the Indian armed forces. The Yatra was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday.
The participants, proudly carrying the Tricolour on their bikes, raised patriotic slogans during the event, which concluded at Kartavya Path. Chief Minister Gupta praised the bravery of the Khalsa community, emphasizing their readiness to counteract terrorism.
The initiative is part of a nationwide series of Tiranga Yatras by the BJP, celebrating the Indian armed forces' success, especially in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps post the Pahalgam terror attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
Congress Hails Indian Armed Forces' Strikes on Terror Camps
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Statement of India's Resolve Against Terrorism