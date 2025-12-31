Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold New Stance Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor marks India's largest military action in decades, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam attack. It's a pivotal event reshaping India's defense and deterrence policy, displaying military might and international alliances, and emphasizing India's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian military in 2025, marked a dramatic shift in India's defense strategy against cross-border terrorism. This expansive mission targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, redefining India's security goals and showcasing its military might.

In reaction to the assaults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made clear that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail and swiftly retaliated against Pakistani military responses using advanced weaponry. This move underscored India's political will to pursue a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Beyond military action, India implemented strategic moves like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, significantly impacting Pakistan. Throughout the year, India expanded its strategic partnerships and military capabilities, including a major defense pact with the US and the commissioning of nuclear-powered submarines, cementing its status as a regional power.

