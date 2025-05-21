Elle Fanning Shines in 'Sunrise on the Reaping' as Effie Trinket

Elle Fanning is stepping into the role of Effie Trinket in the much-anticipated prequel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping', part of the iconic 'Hunger Games' series. Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, the film is directed by Francis Lawrence with a script adapted by Billy Ray.

The prequel ventures 24 years before the original series, following Effie as she styles for Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada, leading up to the 50th Hunger Games. Fanning takes over the role from Elizabeth Banks, who played Effie in the franchise's earlier installments.

Lionsgate's co-president, Erin Westerman, praised Fanning for her unique combination of warmth and depth, making her an ideal choice for the role. The film, also featuring Ralph Fiennes and Maya Hawke, will premiere on November 20, 2026.

