Left Menu

Elle Fanning Shines in 'Sunrise on the Reaping' as Effie Trinket

Elle Fanning is set to star as Effie Trinket in 'Sunrise on the Reaping', a prequel to 'The Hunger Games' based on Suzanne Collins' acclaimed novel. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film delves into events 24 years before the original series, showcasing a new chapter in the dystopian saga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:42 IST
Elle Fanning Shines in 'Sunrise on the Reaping' as Effie Trinket
Elle Fanning
  • Country:
  • United States

Elle Fanning is stepping into the role of Effie Trinket in the much-anticipated prequel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping', part of the iconic 'Hunger Games' series. Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, the film is directed by Francis Lawrence with a script adapted by Billy Ray.

The prequel ventures 24 years before the original series, following Effie as she styles for Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada, leading up to the 50th Hunger Games. Fanning takes over the role from Elizabeth Banks, who played Effie in the franchise's earlier installments.

Lionsgate's co-president, Erin Westerman, praised Fanning for her unique combination of warmth and depth, making her an ideal choice for the role. The film, also featuring Ralph Fiennes and Maya Hawke, will premiere on November 20, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025