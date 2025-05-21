Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Participates in Sri Gangamma Jatara

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the Sri Gangamma Jatara temple fair in Tirupati, offering prayers and presenting silken raiments and offerings alongside his wife, N Bhuvaneswari. The event underscores the cultural significance of the Jatara in Chittoor district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Participates in Sri Gangamma Jatara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, participated in the Sri Gangamma Jatara temple fair in Tirupati, Chittoor district, on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife, N Bhuvaneswari, paid his respects at the annual religious event.

While attending the Jatara, Naidu offered silken raiments and traditional offerings to the deity, acting on behalf of the state government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), according to an official press release. The gesture reflects the state's commitment to preserving cultural and religious traditions.

The Sri Gangamma Jatara is part of the broader Kuppam Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamma celebrations. Naidu's participation signifies the importance of these festivities in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting their integral role in the social and cultural fabric of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025