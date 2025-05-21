Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Participates in Sri Gangamma Jatara

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, participated in the Sri Gangamma Jatara temple fair in Tirupati, Chittoor district, on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife, N Bhuvaneswari, paid his respects at the annual religious event.

While attending the Jatara, Naidu offered silken raiments and traditional offerings to the deity, acting on behalf of the state government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), according to an official press release. The gesture reflects the state's commitment to preserving cultural and religious traditions.

The Sri Gangamma Jatara is part of the broader Kuppam Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamma celebrations. Naidu's participation signifies the importance of these festivities in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting their integral role in the social and cultural fabric of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)