Sambhal's Statue Proposal Sparks Controversy Amid Court Order Concerns

The Sambhal Nagar Palika is set to install statues of notable figures in Uttar Pradesh as part of a beautification initiative. The proposal, supported by BJP councillor Chanchal Sunny Gupta, has faced criticism from SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood due to a Supreme Court order against installing statues at crossroads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:22 IST
In a bid to enhance the aesthetics of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the Nagar Palika has decided to install statues of historic and influential figures at key city crossroads. The municipal board unanimously approved the proposal, championed by BJP councillor Chanchal Sunny Gupta. Among the distinguished personalities chosen are Prithviraj Chauhan, Lord Parshuram, Ahilyabai Holkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and A P J Abdul Kalam.

However, the decision has not been without controversy. Local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood has expressed concerns, citing a Supreme Court order that prohibits such installations at crossroads. He emphasized that while he does not oppose the idea of statues, adherence to the court's directive is crucial. Mehmood has sent a copy of the order to the district magistrate's office.

Despite the criticism, Gupta remains steadfast, arguing that the resolution's passage by the municipal board overrides the MLA's objections. Meanwhile, Nagar Palika's executive officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari has assured that the statue installations will respect legal guidelines, signaling that the initiative is set to move forward as planned.

