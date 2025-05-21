Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' Set to Dazzle Cinemas on Maharashtra Day

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is poised to captivate audiences once more with his second directorial venture, 'Raja Shivaji.' The film is set for a grand release in theaters on May 1, 2026, as announced by the makers on Wednesday.

The historical action drama, a collaborative project between Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, is breaking barriers with its release in six languages, including Marathi and Hindi.

With Deshmukh not only directing but also playing the titular role, the film promises to be a visually sumptuous and emotionally resonant portrayal of the legendary Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj, whose life and leadership are central to the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)