Tamil Nadu's Final Electoral Roll for 2026 Released: Key Details Inside
The Election Commission of India has released the final electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu, listing 5.67 crore voters. The update includes demographics, claims, and appeals information. Continuous updates are ongoing, with new EPICs set for dispatch to first-time voters and those who applied for corrections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the final electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu under the Special Intensive Revision 2026, revealing a total of 5,67,07,380 registered voters. Among them are 2,77,38,925 males, 2,89,60,838 females, and 7,617 third-gender individuals.
Notably, voters aged 18-19 number 12.51 lakh, those with disabilities 4.63 lakh, and senior citizens (85+) 3.99 lakh. The revision process, spanning from October 27, 2025, to February 23, 2026, culminated with the publication of the final list on February 23.
The 27-Shozhanganallur Assembly tops with 5,36,991 electors. Appeals against any inaccuracies in the roll can be made within 15 days. First-time voters and enrollees are set to receive their EPICs via Speed Post, while continuous updates remain accessible online and offline.
