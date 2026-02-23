Tamil Nadu's Final Electoral Roll for 2026 Released: Key Details Inside

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the final electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu under the Special Intensive Revision 2026, revealing a total of 5,67,07,380 registered voters. Among them are 2,77,38,925 males, 2,89,60,838 females, and 7,617 third-gender individuals.

Notably, voters aged 18-19 number 12.51 lakh, those with disabilities 4.63 lakh, and senior citizens (85+) 3.99 lakh. The revision process, spanning from October 27, 2025, to February 23, 2026, culminated with the publication of the final list on February 23.

The 27-Shozhanganallur Assembly tops with 5,36,991 electors. Appeals against any inaccuracies in the roll can be made within 15 days. First-time voters and enrollees are set to receive their EPICs via Speed Post, while continuous updates remain accessible online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)